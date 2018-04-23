FPL Unveils Largest Enclosed Electric Substation Across its System

Florida Power & Light Co. has unveiled its new Brickell Substation, the largest enclosed substation in FPL's 27,000-square-mile service area, which will enhance the reliability of the company's energy grid and distribute electricity to thousands of customers in downtown Miami's urban core. With a decorative façade to complement the city's fast-changing skyline and world-class culture, the Brickell Substation includes the latest technology to ensure reliable service to customers and future customer growth in South Florida.

"The cranes that dot the skyline throughout the area highlight Miami's reputation as an extremely attractive location in which to live, work and visit," said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. "This state-of-the-art facility is yet another example of our steadfast commitment to continuing to provide the power that Miami relies upon today and well into the future, and is illustrative of our shared goal with the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County of continuing to help grow this dynamic and vibrant community."

FPL was challenged to design and construct a new substation to provide power to current and future customers in a limited area inside one of FPL's largest service centers, which houses company crews and vehicles. The project team was able to complete the construction under budget and in less than 18 months – half the time typically needed for such a facility. The substation includes the latest technology which allows staff to remotely manage the substation, including flood monitors that help prevent damage to equipment and aid the company's restoration efforts after a severe weather event.

"I'm extremely proud of our team, which overcame a number of challenges to design, engineer and construct this substation, which will power Miami for many decades to come," said Manny Miranda, senior vice president of power delivery for FPL. "In addition, the project provided us with an opportunity to collaborate with the city of Miami to enclose the equipment in an eye-catching structure that adds to the sleek and modern buildings currently under construction."

Continued collaborative partnership with city of Miami and Miami-Dade County

In addition to supporting FPL's continued commitment to build a stronger, smarter energy grid, the Brickell Substation is also one of the many collaborative plans between FPL and both the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County to invest in innovative energy and environmental improvements, including: