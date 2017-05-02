The 24th International Conference & Exhibition on Power Distribution Engineering (CIRED), organized by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), will be held in Glasgow, Scotland. Held previously in Lyon, France, this major international biennial event already is set to establish new records as it is now ranked as one of the world’s leading forums for the electricity community and, for the first time in 20 years, will return to the U.K.

Voted the world’s friendliest city by Rough Guides, Glasgow is one of Europe’s most vibrant and dynamic cities. With a long industrial history, the city has imposing 19th century buildings, art and transport museums and an excellent metro system that offers visitors the opportunity to explore and enjoy all the city’s major attractions. IET will host CIRED 2017 at the prestigious Scottish Event Campus (previously called the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre).

The CIRED 2017 technical program will reflect the ever-changing business and political demands on all aspects of electricity distribution. The interests of all sectors of the industry will be represented, ensuring the program is relevant to the 1500 delegates who will attend from utilities, regulators, manufacturers, consultants, universities and research institutions.

Technical Program

The technical program will be presented in the well-developed and successfully established CIRED format, where presentations and discussions are led by expert chairs and rapporteurs. Poster sessions, roundtables, tutorials and a major international exhibition all are included in the busy schedule.

The technical program will kick off on Monday, June 12, with a series of tutorials and a high-level opening forum addressing the energy networks of tomorrow. On Monday, five tutorials will run in parallel:

Data analytics in smart grids

Modeling and dynamic performance of inverter-based generation in power system T&D studies

Advanced distribution management system challenges incorporating distributed energy resources (DERs)

Supraharmonics (2 kHz to 150 kHz) in low-voltage networks

Short-circuit current on distribution systems.

The three-day conference then will commence on Tuesday, June 13, with sessions on each of the six main specialty themes:

Network components

Power quality and electromagnetic compatibility

Operation, control and protection

DERs and active demand integration

Planning of power distribution systems

Challenges for distribution system operators in new business environments.

Opening Forum and Social Activities

The opening forum will be held at 3 p.m. in the Armadillo auditorium at the Scottish Event Campus on Monday, June 12. It will be followed by a reception in Hall 4 to mark the opening of the 2017 exhibition. The organizing committee has arranged a gala dinner to be held at the Doubletree by Hilton on Wednesday, June 14. Tickets can be purchased via the event website.

Technical Visits

The CIRED 2017 program will conclude on Friday, June 16, with the option of two technical visits:

Whitelee Windfarm and Visitor Centre is the U.K.’s largest onshore windfarm. Its 215 turbines generate up to 539 MW of electricity. The visit will include a bus tour, information about and a tour of the turbines, a site history overview as well as a technical presentation and Q&A session.

The University of Strathclyde Power Networks Demonstration Centre (PNDC) is a venture funded by government, industrial and academic partners with the aim of accelerating the adoption of innovative research and technologies from early-stage research into business-as-usual adoption by the electricity industry. Building the next generation of energy networks requires collaboration, and the PNDC connects stakeholders through every stage of the innovation process. The facility enables highly realistic and accelerated technology testing alongside a rich portfolio of research programs across the full smart grid domain.

CIRED 2017 will take place at the Scottish Event Campus, which is situated on the north bank of the River Clyde. Photo by Nigel Young.

Exhibition

The exhibition, which will be held in Hall 4 of the Scottish Event Campus, will feature more than 100 manufacturers and industry-leading organizations showcasing their latest and greatest technologies and developments.

The exhibition will give those in attendance the opportunity to address the demanding challenges currently faced by the electricity industry as well as time to engage with these prominent companies and their products.

A Phenomenal Opportunity

CIRED 2017 is a phenomenal opportunity for electricity distribution professionals to come together, expand their technical knowledge, network with fellow engineers and academics alike, and experience Scottish hospitality firsthand.

For full registration details, visit www.cired-2017.org.

Sidebar: CIRED's Purpose

The International Conference & Exhibition on Power Distribution Engineering (CIRED) works to increase business-relevant competencies, skills and knowledge of the electricity distribution community across the utility, product, consultancy, services, business and academic sectors.

CIRED is dedicated to the design, construction and operation of public distribution systems and large installations using electrical energy in industry, services and transport. CIRED also has an ongoing collaboration with both the International Council on Large Electric Systems (CIGRE) and EURELECTRIC.