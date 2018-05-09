Batteries Included: Energy Storage Facilities Across the Grid

Battery-based storage is experiencing a resurgence thanks to advancements in the technology and improvements in its capabilities. These systems can store more energy and deliver more power than previous batteries could. Maintenance also has been reduced as battery life has increased, thanks to developments in power conversion and the adaption of power electronics found in state-of-the-art ESS.

Following are prolific storage projects already deployed across the grid: examples of Li-ion batteries, DER systems, sodium-sulfur technology and a hybrid plant. These were all featured in T&D World's April Energy Storage supplement. For the complete article with more details on the projects, see "Batteries Included, Some Assembly Required."