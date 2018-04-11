Session Presents Business Cases for Microgrid Implementations

Microgrid experts from industry, academia, and national laboratories will present value propositions for applications of microgrids and business cases of successful implementations in a panel session at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo. Panelists will discuss detachable and fully detached microgrid cases, using microgrids as resiliency resources, and power quality considerations specific to microgrids with brief questions after each presentation and the main discussion in the second half of the session.

Panelists include: