Panel Session on Integrating DERs into Grid Features Top Utilities

Distributed Energy Resources (DER) take many forms: DG, storage, aggregated DR, EV charging infrastructure and many other "non-wire" solutions. Prudently integrating these advanced technologies into the legacy T&D grid at scale is increasingly complex.

This panel of industry-leading utilities at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference will explore the technical challenges and best practices learned to date on the implementation of utility-lead and third-party deployments of DER. Learn about the Hawaii 100% RPS by 2045, the California Distributed Resource Plan and the New York Reforming the Energy Vision and how regulated utilities in those respective states are responding.

Panelists include: