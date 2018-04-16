Menu
renewable
Distributed Energy Resources

Panel Session on Integrating DERs into Grid Features Top Utilities

Wednesday, April 18, 2018: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Distributed Energy Resources (DER) take many forms: DG, storage, aggregated DR, EV charging infrastructure and many other "non-wire" solutions. Prudently integrating these advanced technologies into the legacy T&D grid at scale is increasingly complex.

This panel of industry-leading utilities at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference will explore the technical challenges and best practices learned to date on the implementation of utility-lead and third-party deployments of DER. Learn about the Hawaii 100% RPS by 2045, the California Distributed Resource Plan and the New York Reforming the Energy Vision and how regulated utilities in those respective states are responding.

Panelists include:

  • Mike Beehler, Burns & McDonnell
  • Scott Bordenkircher, Arizona Public Service Company
  • J. Gavin, National Grid
  • David Geier, SDG&E
  • N. Martinez, SCE
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
sensors
Dynamic Line Rating Tools Integrated into SCADA
Apr 12, 2018
fibox
Polycarbonate Enclosure Easy to Modify, Yet Weather-Resistant
Apr 12, 2018
training unit
High-Voltage Training Allows Energized Voltages at Non-Lethal Current
Apr 12, 2018
HVI VLF
VLF AC Hipots Offers High-End Features
Apr 12, 2018