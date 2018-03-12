Future Power System Operations: Rise of Distributed Generation

Distributed generation offers not only the possibility of increased efficiency and improved reliability in the electricity sector, but potentially changes the traditional practice in planning and operational paradigms of the grid. Regulators and legislators across the world are promoting policies that can increase the penetration of these resources onto the grid, requiring system operators to develop the planning tools and physical infrastructure needed to meet this challenge.

The super session, Rise of Distributed Generation, at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference will address the various attributes of distributed generation, how electric utilities, regulators and stakeholders can enable higher distributed generation penetration and how they need to respond to it, as well as provide operational, regulatory and market viewpoints. This session will bring to bear panel expertise in business, policy and technical issues to discuss ongoing efforts and best practices in building the infrastructure to allow for higher levels of penetration and new opportunities for more robust integration of distributed generation, while maximizing the value of distributed generation to the grid.

Speakers include: