Power generation utilities face challenges as they integrate more solar power into the grid to meet the demand for renewable energy generation. Solar PV is expected to represent 15% of total power by 2040, and will challenge the overall grid stability with a changing energy mix. Customers will require customized, easy-to-deploy solutions to support an installed base of solar generation that is expected to grow from 320 GW to 670 GW globally by 2020. Moreover, their return on investment and operational profitability will be under pressure given expected trends towards reduced tariffs and subsidies. To successfully implement solar power generation that is reliable, profitable and sustainable, utilities need to focus on reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCoE).

To support utilities, GE brings more than 10 years of experience covering the full solar farm lifecycle, from co-development of solar farms with new energy infrastructures and grid connections, to advanced systems and services. The full portfolio includes power conversion inverters, battery energy storage solutions, Electrical Balance of Plant (EBoP) systems, integrated hybrid solutions, digital monitoring and services.

Partnering with GE can provide technical and financial benefits including maximizing equipment efficiency and delivering higher energy output (e.g.+20% for a 100MW plant utilizing GE battery storage solutions), as well as lowering system cost and operating expenses (e.g. $ 0.5M reduction in annual operational expenses leveraging GE’s digital solutions).

Learn more about the challenges of utility-scale solar implementations and the solutions GE brings by using the interactive Solar Explorer.

Interact with the Solar Explorer.