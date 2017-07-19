STATCOM systems allow grid operators to gain accurate control of reactive network power, maximize power transfer capability, reduce losses, and improve steady-state and dynamic stability within the grid. Cost-effective AC solutions are available to improve grid quality, stability and reliability.

Watch this presentation with GE’s industry experts Louis Nivelleau and Jussi Pöyhönen who will outline how utility grade STATCOM solutions can help solve today’s most common grid challenges. You’ll learn why Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) devices are among the most suitable and well proven solutions for grid instability, discover how STATCOM supports transmission system voltage to control reactive power balance and mitigate adverse effects of network transients, and explore the ways that STATCOM increases system stability and power quality, enabling the integration of renewables into the grid.

