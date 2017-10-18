The pressure to increase available power to the end user results either in new generation or increasing the efficiency of the system/reducing losses. Shunt reactors are used in transmission systems to increase the capabilities of transmission lines by injecting inductive power to the system. This results in fewer transmission losses and consequently, less new generation is required, indirectly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Download this white paper to learn how dry type air core shunt reactors are a low-cost technology that offers more advantages compared to oil-filled, iron core reactors. The paper also discusses the application of shunt reactors in power systems above and below 60kV with case study examples, and explores how to calculate rated 3 phase reactive power and system voltage to determine shunt reactor requirements.

