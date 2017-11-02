Today’s electrical grid is experiencing many challenges, including a changing generation landscape with an increase in renewable and remote generation, an aging AC transmission infrastructure and an increase in global demand for electricity. These challenges are overstressing the existing infrastructure and resulting in operation closer to grid stability limits. The impacts of grid instability are significant, making solutions that stabilize the grid critical.

GE’s industry experts Reginald Mendis and Shreyas Zingre recently presented an in-depth webinar on the challenges faced by today's grid, and how Static Var Compensator (SVC) systems are positioned to solve them. Watch the webinar to discover how overstressing today's power infrastructure is resulting in operations closer to grid stability limits, learn the technological and economic implications of transient grid instability and why they're creating an urgent need to reinforce the grid. The presenters will also demonstrate how SVC solutions are a proven, cost-effective option to improve transient stability and prevent voltage collapse.

