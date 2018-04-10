GE Booth to Feature Virtual Reality Experience

Connect with GE's industry experts to explore the latest in SF6-free HV & MV primary equipment, grid stability solutions, intelligent controls and optimization solutions. A variety of exciting events will be held in GE's booth #2002 throughout the 2018 IEEE T&D Expo, including Tech Talks presented by GE experts on a number of topics, and immersive virtual reality experiences on five solutions that are transforming energy networks.

Try one of GE's five VR experiences:

Advanced Switchgear Technology – Explore how GE’s dead tank circuit breakers reliably protect electrical grids

FACTS Digital Designer – Design and visualize your FACTS system in VR

Outage Restoration Solutions – Test how fast you can identify system faults and restore power

Underground Network Resiliency – Experience what happens when underground transformers fail

Digital Substations – Learn how to unlock new business value in our virtual substation

Visit the GE booth as well to learn about our technology and how it is transforming energy networks around the world.

Green Gas for Grid – SF6 Alternative

Microgrids and Energy Storage Solutions

HVDC and FACTS

Software Solutions

Protection, Control and Monitoring Solutions

HV/MV Substation Equipment Solutions

GE Grid Solutions | Booth 2002