Menu
web vr GE
Digital Innovations

GE Booth to Feature Virtual Reality Experience

Connect with GE's industry experts to explore the latest in SF6-free HV & MV primary equipment, grid stability solutions, intelligent controls and optimization solutions. A variety of exciting events will be held in GE's booth #2002 throughout the 2018 IEEE T&D Expo, including Tech Talks presented by GE experts on a number of topics, and immersive virtual reality experiences on five solutions that are transforming energy networks.

Try one of GE's five VR experiences:

  • Advanced Switchgear Technology – Explore how GE’s dead tank circuit breakers reliably protect electrical grids
  • FACTS Digital Designer – Design and visualize your FACTS system in VR
  • Outage Restoration Solutions – Test how fast you can identify system faults and restore power
  • Underground Network Resiliency – Experience what happens when underground transformers fail
  • Digital Substations – Learn how to unlock new business value in our virtual substation

Visit the GE booth as well to learn about our technology and how it is transforming energy networks around the world.

  • Green Gas for Grid – SF6 Alternative
  • Microgrids and Energy Storage Solutions
  • HVDC and FACTS
  • Software Solutions
  • Protection, Control and Monitoring Solutions
  • HV/MV Substation Equipment Solutions

GE Grid Solutions | Booth 2002

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
mountains
Sponsored Content
How A California Utility Used A Battery To Jumpstart A Power Plant
Jan 23, 2018
battery
Sponsored Content
Batteries Pave the Way for an Energy Revolution
Jan 23, 2018
engineering underground
T&D World's Top 5 In-Depth Articles of 2017
Jan 03, 2018
Kayenta substation
A Short History: The Invisible Series Capacitor
Dec 12, 2017