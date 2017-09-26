Down-to-Earth Theory: The Full Wave Inverter

The basic theory column has covered rectification of an AC sine-wave, so now it is time to look at the inversion process. That is the procedure for changing DC voltage into AC voltage, which is performed by a full wave inverter. An inverter can produce a many different waveforms, but we are only interested in the sine-wave. The device can produce output voltage and frequencies are controlled by the inversion process. Typically, the output voltage is connected to a transformer matching system it is feeding power into.

This month’s Transpower New Zealand explains how process takes place and builds on the previous material.