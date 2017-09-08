Industries today – including substations in the electricity network – are evolving to take advantage of the benefits that digital technology offers. As substations are digitized, various aspects of the systems and networks need to be revisited, including cyber security. Protecting the interconnected and interoperable networks in a digital substation requires a plan to secure critical infrastructure against cyber-attacks.

Watch this video to learn about the fundamentals of cyber security in the modern digital substation. In it, GE’s cyber security lead for Grid Automation products, Anca Cioraca, discusses the need for cyber security and the evolving standards and guidelines, and illustrates how utilities can achieve the necessary levels of data protection, as well as maintain regulatory compliance.

