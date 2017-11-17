If you’re looking to reduce capital expenditures and operational expenses, then we invite you to register for one of our live webinars on November 30 to learn about a new proactive approach to motor management using our next generation protection relay.

During this webinar, GE's industry expert on protection, automation and monitoring systems, will explore a new strategy for motor asset performance management utilizing just one protection and control device, which also provides comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics of critical motor assets.

Join this session to:

LEARN about widely used asset management strategies, see how they are evolving, and understand the business impact for each;

a powerful new solution for critical motor protection applications that provides greater process uptime; EXPLORE how one device can provide comprehensive protection, control and monitoring for aging assets that can significantly reduce capital and operational costs, without the need for additional sensors.

Our sessions include an opportunity to ask our expert any in-depth technical questions you may have.

