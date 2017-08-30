Utilities are struggling with the increasing challenge of integrating renewable energy sources into the grid. This integration can conflict with existing modernization and optimization plans. Issues of reliability, safety, power quality and economics have to be taken into account when planning substations and choosing primary equipment. High voltage (HV) circuit breakers protect electrical equipment and infrastructure, fulfilling important operational and safety functions. In normal operation, they carry nominal load currents, and depending on the installation, switch various equipment such as lines or transformers.

To support utilities, GE offers a broad range of reliable circuit breakers for air-insulated substations up to 1,100 kV. The advanced switchgear technology features state-of-the-art self-blast interrupters and spring-spring-operated mechanisms and helps to ensure reliable, safe and efficient operations even in highly seismic, polluted or very cold environments.

A variety of interactive, digital tools are available for GE’s circuit breakers, including the Product Explorer that uses a 3D substation environment to reveal the details of the design, manufacturing, and digitization of GE’s switchgear, and the Selector Guide for live tank circuit breakers that provides product recommendations and quoting capabilities.

Click here to view the Product Explorer and Selector Guide.