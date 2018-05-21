ABB Launches Digitally Integrated Power Transformer

The ABB Ability Power Transformer will be the "world’s first integrated solution" for digitally enabled power transformers, according to ABB. All power transformers leaving ABB factories will soon come enabled with digital capabilities, enabling remote monitoring and data analytics of its vital parameters in real time. This will enhance reliability and enable higher utilization of grid assets and power networks.

The transformer will come equipped with a digital hub that can leverage a portfolio of smart devices on a modular platform with plug-and-play capabilities. This modularity and scalability makes the system future-proof while giving users full control over their digital journey.

“In addition to providing actionable intelligence at the local level, it will enable users to leverage the full ecosystem of software solutions and services at the station and enterprise levels, such as our Ability Ellipse Asset Performance Management System,” said Claudio Facchin, president of ABB’s Power Grids division. “In addition to enhancing efficiency and product life, the new digital capability will boost reliability and mitigate outages through preventative action.”

ABB has also launched the ABB Ability TXplore, a service solution that deploys a submersible transformer inspection robot. The wireless robot can be maneuvered through a liquid-filled power transformer to perform fast, safe and cost-effective internal inspection, which can be shared remotely close to real time with global experts. This approach enhances safety by reducing personnel risk, reduces down time with inspection performed in hours versus days and brings inspection costs down by 50 percent or more.