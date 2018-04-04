Menu
Session Features Panel on Grid Services from Demand Response Resources

Tuesday, April 17, 2018: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The electric power utility landscape is changing due to a combination of factors including increasing levels of renewable and distributed energy resources, new technologies and increasingly savvy consumers. With the proliferation of renewable generation, the fundamental operating principle of power systems is changing from “load following” to “Generation following.”

Current power grid operation predominantly relies on conventional generation resources to supply balancing services under normal and contingency situations. Increased variability of renewable generation resources results in the need for higher levels of balancing requirements and other grid services. Demand-side assets can participate in provision of balancing energy and other grid services.

The 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference panel Provision of Grid Services from DR Resources will cover the factors changing utility operational and business models, emerging for new grid services at bulk power and distribution levels, cost-effective provision of these services from Demand Response resources, and lessons learned in the DR demo and actual field implantation projects carried out in recent years.

Panelists include:

  • Farrokh Rahimi, Open Access Technology International (OATI)
  • A. Ipakchi, OATI
  • J. Laundergan, EnerNex
  • J. Lian, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
  • Ning Lu, North Carolina State University

 

