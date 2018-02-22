Enel Grows its New England Demand Response Portfolio By 50%

Through its U.S. demand response services company EnerNOC, Inc., the new Enel X advanced energy services division subsidiary of the multinational power company Enel Group, has entered into the Connecticut and Vermont markets.

Large demand response programs typically involve paying energy consumers such as manufacturing facilities, data centers, and commercial real estate companies, to adjust their energy consumption by either reducing or increasing their power consumption, with the aim to stabilize the grid.

Enel X was awarded market commitments to deliver 157 MW of demand response resources in the Forward Capacity Market by the Independent System Operator for New England (ISO-NE). As a result, Enel’s virtual power plant in New England will increase by 50% year-over-year, reaching 157 MW for the 2021/2022 delivery period, from the previously secured 101 MW for the 2020/2021 period.

“Through this award we are delivering on our growth strategy in the advanced energy solution sector, while also expanding our geographical footprint and strengthening our lead in the U.S. demand response market,” said Francesco Venturini, head of Enel X.

“With this additional capacity we will be able to deliver predictable revenues for our commercial and industrial customers, while also helping ensure the reliability of the New England power grid.”

Under the New England demand response program and through the award, Enel X will manage the electricity demand of large commercial and industrial (C&I) customers connected to the regional power grid, informing those customers when the system needs them to reduce their power consumption to help increase grid stability.

C&I customers that join Enel X’s demand response network are paid for their flexibility, which provides a valuable resource to help ensure a steady, reliable source of power for all consumers in the region.

Through EnerNOC, Enel X operates demand response programs in all major US wholesale energy markets and is the country’s demand response market leader with approximately 3,900 MW of dispatchable capacity in North America.

