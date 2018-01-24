Utility Analytics Institute to Host Track on Analytics Best Practices at Global Energy Summit in Dubai

The Global Smart Energy Summit, which takes place at the Middle East Electricity exhibition, the region’s largest dedicated power sector event, and Utility Analytics Institute, a utility membership organization focused on data analytics, are partnering to bring utility analytics expertise to the international power marketplace. Utility Analytics Institute will host a one-day track on Analytics Best Practices on March 7, 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“The power grid delivers a tremendous amount of data on its operating state, which creates new opportunities for the industry,” said Mark Johnson, Managing Director of Utility Analytics Institute. “We are very pleased to partner with the Global Smart Energy Summit and Middle East Electricity exhibition to bring our expertise on utility analytics to the international power marketplace.”

Related: Beyond Hype: The Evolution of the Utility Analytics Institute and Utility Analytics

“Data is becoming a valuable asset in the power industry. As demand for power increases exponentially, the ability to make data intelligent is a critical asset,” said Anita Mathews, Group Director, Industrial Portfolio at Informa Exhibitions. “We are very excited to collaborate with Utility Analytics Institute to help utilities across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia leverage power-related data and analytics.”

The Utility Analytics Institute’s Analytics Best Practices track will feature presentations from:

Hagen Haentsch, Director of Oncor’s Distribution Operations Center

Raiford Smith, Vice President Energy Technologies and Analytics, Entergy

Norv Clontz, Director, Data Science Innovation, Duke Energy

Kieran O’Neill, Data Science Manager, ESB Ireland

Shweta Mathur, Head of Group, Business Relations & Analytics, Tata Power Delhi Distribution

To register to attend the Utility Analytics Institute’s track at Middle East Electricity, contact [email protected] or call +971 4 335 2437.

Contact David Blaza, Managing Director of Informa Power at [email protected] or +1 (415) 819-7440 to learn how to get involved and partner with the Utility Analytics Institute at the Middle East Electricity show.