Programming code abstract technology background of software developer and Computer script
Smart Utility>Data Analytics

UAI Announces Asset Optimization, Grid Operations Communities

UAI connecting utility leaders to advance analytics

Utility Analytics Institute’s (UAI) Analytics Communities aim to connect leaders, business practitioners, and other utility industry experts to discuss the importance of analytics in the growing power industry. The Institute has announced a full year’s worth of topics within its four Analytics Communities:

Grid Operations Analytics Community

Identifying performance strategies, tools, and metrics to monitor grid health and mitigate system risk to drive operational efficiencies, maintain/improve system reliability, and reduce equipment failures and emergent/emergency work.

Within the Community of Grid Ops, we will pursue the following Advancement Group topics:

  • Grid analytics and the “utility of the future”
  • Real-time analytics
  • Outage management

Customer Analytics Community

Sharing utility experiences and use cases that demonstrate the role of analytics in understanding customers, deepening relationships, increasing satisfaction, and optimizing the performance of programs, products, and services, as well as the channels through which they are offered.

Within the Community of Customer Analytics, we will pursue the following Advancement Group topics:

  • Predictive/propensity models
  • Understanding/changing consumer behavior
  • Customer segmentation
  • Asset Optimization & Performance Management Community

Exploring ways to make utility operations related to the utilization of distribution, transmission and generation assets more efficient and optimized using data analytics and technology by identifying the right performance strategies, tools, and metrics to monitor asset health, and mitigate system risk to drive organizational efficiencies, extend asset life, maintain/improve system reliability, and reduce equipment failures and emergent/emergency work.

Within the Community of Asset Optimization & Performance Management, we will pursue the following Advancement Group topics:

  • Predictive and prescriptive data analytics and modeling
  • Metrics visualization
  • Use of emerging technology in predictive analytics

Analytics Architectures & Technology Community

Exploring architectural and technology options for business-driven data science and analytics using sound architectural technologies to support a wide range of options and deliver tangible business value.

Within the Community of Analytics Architecture & Technology, we will pursue the following Advancement Group topics:

  • Analytics self service
  • Building the business case for analytics technology investments
  • Analytics architecture/technology platforms
     

Learn more about UAI's communities...

