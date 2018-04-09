Forum Session Offers Analytics Methods for Power Systems

Forum sessions at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo provide an opportunity to learn more about the best conference papers presented at the conference. Thirteen forum sessions have been organized with each one containing papers from related disciplines. Presenters in each themed session will speak on their paper. Following all presentations, these experts will be in the room with a poster for a more direct and personal discussion with attendees.
Analytic Methods for Power Systems will be featured on Tuesday, April 17, at 3:15 p.m. Presentations include specific topics such as reliability data and assessment for HVDC bipolar links; an open-source suite for advanced synchrophasor analysis; and reliability forecasting.
Presentations are as follows:
- A Response-Function-Based Coordination Method for Transmission-Distribution-Coupled AC OPF
- Reliability Data and Assessment for HVDC Bipolar Links
- A Case Study of Breaker Failure During Simultaneous Single-Line-to-Ground Faults on a Parallel Circuit
- Open-Source Suite for Advanced Synchrophasor Analysis
- Alternative Database Designs for the Distribution Common Information Model
- Cascading Trees and Power System Resiliency
- Estimate the Lost Phasor Measurement Unit Data Using Alternating Direction Multipliers Method
- Energy Resource Scheduling with Multiple Iterations for the Validation of Demand Response Aggregation
- Grid Friendly Appliance Controllers to Increase the Dynamic Stability of Networked Resiliency-based Microgrids
- Reliability Forecasting and Investment Optimization
- Resilient Information Architecture Platform for Smart Systems (RIAPS): Case Study for Distributed Apparent Power Control
- Subspace-Driven Output-Only Based Change-Point Detection of Low-Amplitude Forced Oscillations in Power Systems