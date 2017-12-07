Bureau Veritas, Avitas Systems to Create Inspection Services Driven by Analytics

Bureau Veritas and Avitas Systems, a GE Venture, have announced a strategic alliance to bring to market cross-industry, analytics-based inspection. This partnership will provide enhanced end-to-end inspection services to customers at a global scale.

Through the partnership, Bureau Veritas will advance its independent inspection services with the Avitas Systems cloud-based platform, combining automated data collection and artificial intelligence techniques to bring continuous industrial risk management to a new level for asset owners.

Avitas Systems will provide technologies, including sensors, drones, and other robotics, paired with deep learning-based data analytics to automatically recognize asset defects and deliver results via an online interface with user-accessible data and reporting. New technologies will prevent inspectors from working in high-risk and repetitive working conditions, which will improve overall safety and efficiency.

Bureau Veritas will provide its global expertise in industrial assets, notably in visual inspection and non-destructive testing, to create a wide range of integrity assessment models and upgraded services using Avitas Systems technologies.

The joint offering will initially focus on electric power and utility assets, notably renewable energy, and will progressively expand to other industrial assets.

“Digital transformation is a unique opportunity for our customers and business sector to redefine the way asset integrity and performance are managed, while improving the safety of inspectors on the field,” said Joerg Gmeinbauer, Global Market Lead, Power & Utilities at Bureau Veritas. “This next generation of inspection services will revolutionize the way industries monitor their assets, while enabling us to make our core mission of risk reduction and performance improvement a reality in the digitalized world.”