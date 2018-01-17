Black & Veatch Announces Formation of Atonix Digital

Reflecting the growing convergence of data-driven software applications with its core client services, Black & Veatch, a leading engineering, construction and consulting company, recently announced the creation of Atonix Digital, LLC.

Atonix Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary, will focus on software development, sales and delivery, and provide innovative analytics solutions to Black & Veatch clients, leveraging the Company’s proprietary ASSET360® data analytics platform.

“Software and data analytics are playing critical roles in the development of more distributed, interconnected and intelligent infrastructure in markets around the world,” said Steve Edwards, Chairman and CEO of Black & Veatch. “The launch of Atonix Digital allows Black & Veatch to better capitalize on emerging business opportunities while creating the ideal environment to develop new skills, roles and growth specific to the software market.”

Atonix Digital will develop solutions using the ASSET360 data analytics platform. ASSET360 captures, integrates and analyzes data to generate actionable information while providing comprehensive system awareness to utilities and communities to boost operational performance and sharpen planning insight.

