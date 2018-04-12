7 Reasons Not to Miss UA Summit 2018

The Utility Analytics Summit comes once a year to bring together utility IT and business representatives to focus on utility operations, customer, generation data analytics and analytics strategies.

The Utility Analytics Summit offers the same type of inspiring setting to exchange ideas as years past, but this year the Summit will be held in a growing technology hub: Irvine, California, from April 16th through the 18th, and I couldn’t be more excited about it. Here are seven reasons why you should be, too.

1. Analytics success stories

UA Summit offers a place for utility executives, application architects, managers, developers, and business specialists to gain knowledge of new and upcoming analytics capabilities. Analytics experts from host utility, Southern California Edison, along with Google, Entergy, Florida Power & Light, and many more will discuss business-related analytics challenges, sharing their lessons learned, successes, and best practices.

2. By utilities for utilities

UA Summit is a unique event in the industry, as it is structured by utilities for utilities. UAI’s Program Board, made up of utilities from across the country, plays an essential role in selecting and shaping the topics and content for each of the event tracks, and ensure that the topics are not only relevant to utility members but are what utilities really want to talk about.

At UA Summit, attendees are mostly utilities with a ratio of 3:1, utilities v. solution providers. That’s 72 percent utilities and means that you can network with your peers without worrying about having to navigate sales pitches. However, if you do encounter one of our solution provider member attendees, rest assured that they are leaders in the analytics space and will be using actual utility use cases to demonstrate how their solutions can help you.

3. A passion for technology

One familiar face in the Utility Analytics community is Scott Infante, Director of IT Enterprise Technologies at FirstEnergy. Infante’s specialty in analytics technology and architecture has made him a well-respected speaker and panelist at past Summits.

When Infante and I first met, it was clear we had two things in common: a preference to attend the Utility Analytics Summit each year and an appreciation for the evolution of modern trends of the automobile industry.

Prior to working on design, architecture, and development of utility enterprise applications for the past 12 years, Infante was a Systems Analyst at General Motors, occasionally working from the New United Motor Manufacturing, Inc. (NUMMI) facility, which became the Tesla Factory in 2010.

“Little did I know at the time, I was standing on the very same ground Elon Musk would use for his Tesla manufacturing plant,” said Infante.

Once again, Infante will tap his passion for technology and cloud computing to bring utility IT and business representatives together to share knowledge at Summit.

4. Connecting with thought leaders

“The people and thought leadership present each year make the conference worth attending, hands down,” Infante said. “I enjoy speaking, yet it’s also the new connections and conversations that ultimately keep me coming back each year.”

Infante’s April 17th session, “Analytics in a Hybrid Cloud Architecture,” provides a technical overview of how a combination of legacy infrastructure assets and data can be used with emerging cloud technology to power advanced analytics solutions for business.

To see who and what else might pique your interest, check out the agenda here.

In addition to the quality and caliber of utility experts and organizations represented at Summit, the Irvine location means even more benefits.

5. It’s Irvine, not LA

When I moved to Irvine a few years ago, I had no idea how unique and full of possibilities this part of California had become. Orange County was an affluent bubble, in my opinion, yet I quickly realized my perception was inaccurate.

Now, Los Angeles has many vibrant aspects, but Irvine is not LA. Irvine traffic is avoidable, John Wayne Airport is a breeze to travel through (there’s a free shuttle to Hotel Irvine, where Summit is being held), and the city and surrounding communities offer access to interesting cultural events. Plus, Irvine ranks as the safest city in the U.S. for 12 consecutive years and counting.

6. Diverse restaurant scene

Irvine is a mix of all types of cultures, which means access to all types of cuisine when you want them. A must-visit is 85C Bakery Café, which just happens to be less than two miles from the conference hotel, for the iced sea salt coffee and pastries. Another favorite is Habana, serving Cuban and Pan-Latin cuisine located in the gorgeous outdoor shopping and dining center, Irvine Spectrum, which offers a Ferris wheel with views of the city, along with dozens of entertainment options.

7. A day at the beach

Irvine is less than 13 miles from some of the most beautiful beaches, including Balboa Peninsula, Corona del Mar, and Crystal Cove. Weekends pre- or post-Summit offer the ideal time to relax in the sun, take a boat cruise, or rent bikes for a ride along the beach.

Join UAI at this year’s Summit. Please visit the website to register. See you in Irvine!