Poll: How Do We Resolve the U.S. Grid’s Large Transformer-Related Vulnerability?

Numerous studies, reports and standards from a variety of sources including EPRI, DOE, EEI and NERC have addressed the risks posed by large power transformers (LPTs) to the power grid. Vulnerabilities stem from the 40-year average age of the U.S. LPT fleet, the 12-month or longer replacement time, the lack of spares, the lack of standardization, and threats ranging from natural events to sabotage. Is there a strategy the power industry can pursue to address these vulnerabilities once and for all?

See what DOE has to say about LPT risk mitigation strategies here: https://www.energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2017/01/f34/Assessment%20of%20Large%20Power%20Transformer%20Risk%20Mitigation%20Strategies.pdf