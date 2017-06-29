Inner Mongolia Electric Power Research Institute Orders Asset Management Software

ABB has been selected to deliver its Asset Health Center performance management software solution to the Inner Mongolia Electric Power Research Institute (IMEPRI), a subsidiary of Inner Mongolia Power (IMPC) in Hohhot, China.

Since 1965, IMPC has provided electricity generation, transmission and distribution services to the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, which constitutes the third-largest land area among China’s provinces. IMPC’s requirement to ensure reliable delivery of power to the 24 million people in its province is becoming increasingly important with growing consumption needs and the boost in renewable energy sources.

As part of this mission, IMEPRI provides technical support and manages several power technology labs that focus on areas like on and offline testing, regulatory compliance and fault monitoring, and other critical issues. IMEPRI is installing ABB’s Asset Health Center at its Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) lab that will initially focus on ensuring the reliable operation of extra high voltage (EHV) and HV transformers in the electric network.

The Asset Health Center will provide the lab with a solid foundation for their condition-based maintenance and asset management program. It will enable risk assessment based on the condition of the assets and help prioritize short-term and long-term maintenance needs, including key repair and replace decisions. As part of the contract ABB will collaborate with IMPC on areas like back-end data integration, testing, training and warranty support.

“ABB’s asset performance management software has helped many utilities around the world to realize significant operations and maintenance benefits from their critical assets,” said Massimo Danieli, Managing Director of ABB’s Grid Automation business within the company’s Power Grids division. “This is another example of how ABB is leveraging digitalization combined with expertise and in-depth knowledge of electric utility assets, to deliver customer value.”

ABB Ability Asset Health Center solutions use connected devices to generate actionable data that helps reduce forced downtime and outages, including catastrophic events and unplanned emergency work. They reduce cost, time, and charges related to planned work, and can extend asset life. They also enable lower capital expenditure and working capital needs while reducing environmental, regulatory, and safety risk.