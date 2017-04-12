EEI Honors Outstanding Customer Service

The Edison Electric Institute has announced the recipients of its 2017 Awards for Outstanding National Key Accounts Customer Service. There are two categories of awards, the National Key Accounts Program Award and the National Key Accounts Executive Award. Each of these categories also has an award for sustained excellence. Being presented for the 19th year, these awards recognize EEI member companies and National Key Accounts executives for providing superior service to multi-site customers.

Votes were cast by EEI National Key Accounts customers, representing a wide variety of industries, including national brands such as Costco, HealthSouth, Marriot Hotels, Microsoft, Staples, TJX Companies, and Walmart.

Recipients of the National Key Accounts Program Award for Outstanding Customer Service include:

Avista Utilities

FirstEnergy Corporation

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Xcel Energy

Recipients of the National Key Accounts Program Award for Sustained Excellence in Outstanding Customer Service include:

American Electric Power

Duke Energy

Florida Power & Light Company

& Light Company Southern Company

Recipients of the National Key Accounts Executive Award for Outstanding Customer Service include:

Matthew Hettler , PSEG Long Island

, PSEG Long Island Darren Kelsey , American Electric Power

, American Electric Power Judy Ring , Xcel Energy

, Xcel Energy Tisha Stril , Puget Sound Energy

, Puget Sound Energy Cindy Verner , Southern Company

Recipients of the National Key Accounts Executive Award for Sustained Excellence in Outstanding Customer Service include:

Janet Booker , Southern Company

, Southern Company Judy Corrigan , Xcel Energy

, Xcel Energy Barry Moser , American Electric Power

"Customers today are seeking more customized and integrated energy solutions than ever before," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "This year's winning companies and executives serve as vital partners, providing national key account customers with education and resources to meet their changing needs and expectations."

The Awards for Outstanding National Key Accounts Customer Service were established by the Customer Advisory Group, a group of national chain customers that provide feedback, guidance, and support to EEI's National Key Accounts program. EEI's National Key Accounts program is a customer-oriented program where leading multi-site customers and electric company account representatives collaborate to develop efficient energy management strategies that can be integrated into facilities nationwide.

"The EEI Outstanding National Key Accounts Customer Service Awards recognize electric companies for their dedicated service to customers, educating them on current public policies that impact their business, validating the latest technologies, providing industry statistics, and creating a forum where customers can interact frequently with industry representatives," said Customer Advisory Group member Margaret Manning, assistant vice president, Property & Energy Management, at TJX Companies. "These companies and individuals strive to continually provide top notch, efficient customer service."

Since its inception in 1988, EEI's National Key Accounts program has provided resources for electric companies that have multiple sites and outlets, such as chains and franchise operations. Both industrial and commercial customers require unique approaches to their energy needs, and this network provides necessary advice and resources to establish processes that best serve customers. The program also offers resources and tools for customers to gain understanding of the current energy marketplace through workshops, communication outreach, and peer mentoring.