Customers Benefit from FPL's $3 Billion Investment Since 2006 to Strengthen Electric System

More than a decade of investments helps restore customers’ service faster and more efficiently.

Since 2006, FPL has invested nearly $3 billion to strengthen its electric system, including:

  • Hardening more than 700 main power lines serving critical community facilities and services, such as police and fire stations, hospitals, 911 centers, grocery stores and gas stations;
  • Clearing vegetation – a major cause of power outages – from more than 150,000 miles of power lines;
  • Inspecting the company’s 1.2 million power poles every eight years, and upgrading or replacing those that no longer meet FPL's standards for strength (approximately 150,000 poles inspected annually); and
  • Installing more than 4.9 million smart meters and 66,000 intelligent devices to help predict, reduce and prevent power outages, and restore power faster if outages occur.

FPL customers benefit from the strengthened power lines throughout the year, which have shown a 40 percent improvement in everyday performance. The upgrades have helped FPL achieve the best system reliability in Florida and among the best in the nation – nearly 50 percent better than the national average.

The full FPL press release is available at this link.

