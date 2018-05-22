Menu
asset health ABB
Grid Optimization>Asset Management/Service

ABB’s Asset Health Center Now Part of ABB Ability

The solution enables asset-intensive organizations to leverage their online and offline data

ABB Ability Ellipse APM is a software solution designed to provide health and performance insights to prevent critical asset failures while optimizing asset lifecycle costs. The solution enables asset-intensive organizations to leverage their online and offline data to drive more intelligent, risk-based approaches to asset management in alignment with industry standards such as ISO 55000 and PAS 55.

Ellipse APM is an asset performance management solution available providing speed of implementation and extendibility, enabling organizations to accelerate their digital transition while savings are materialized.

Features and benefits:

  • Increased reliability by identifying, prioritizing and resolving risks before they materialize
  • Lower maintenance by reducing ineffective time based practices and expensive failures
  • Lower capital expenditures by getting longer economical life out of existing assets
  • Structured knowledge capture facilitates job transitions
  • More efficient compliance management through lean workflows and embedded repor
  • Can either be installed on premise or in the Microsoft® Azure® cloud

More information is available at this link.

